Judith A. Glover
Born: September 25, 1947
Died: August 2, 2020
Judith A. Glover, 72, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.
She was born September 25, 1947, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of James C. and Barbara J. (Nelson) Blake. Judith married Robert D. Glover on June 10, 1967.
Judith was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1965. She was employed at Northern Illinois University police department as a secretary. Judith was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed all Drum Corps competition.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Rob (Elsa) Glover and Gina (Sam) Collin; grandchildren, Nickolai and Julia Glover, Zak (Mandie), Doug and Samantha Collin; great-grandson, Grayson Collin; brother, James (Sukey) Blake; sister, Kathy (John) Emberson; several nieces, nephews, and several beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home.
Burial of cremated remains will be at Afton Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Judith A. Glover Memorial Fund, addressed to the Glover Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
