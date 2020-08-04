1/1
Judith A. Glover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Glover

Born: September 25, 1947

Died: August 2, 2020

Judith A. Glover, 72, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1947, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of James C. and Barbara J. (Nelson) Blake. Judith married Robert D. Glover on June 10, 1967.

Judith was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1965. She was employed at Northern Illinois University police department as a secretary. Judith was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed all Drum Corps competition.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Rob (Elsa) Glover and Gina (Sam) Collin; grandchildren, Nickolai and Julia Glover, Zak (Mandie), Doug and Samantha Collin; great-grandson, Grayson Collin; brother, James (Sukey) Blake; sister, Kathy (John) Emberson; several nieces, nephews, and several beloved cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Afton Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Judith A. Glover Memorial Fund, addressed to the Glover Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved