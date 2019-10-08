|
|
Judith A. Kunstman
Born: March 27, 1941; in DeKalb, IL
Died: October 4, 2019; in Dixon, IL
Judith A. Kunstman, 78, of Lindenwood, Illinois, passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Dixon Healthcare & Rehab Center in Dixon, Illinois.
She was born March 27, 1941, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Henry V. and Ruth L. (Sester) Myers. Judith married Ronald L. Kunstman on April 7, 1979 in Elgin.
Judith was a homemaker most of her life. She was employed at Turner Brass in Sycamore, Vee-Jay Plastics and D & M Plastics both in Burlington and Valley Recreation in Sycamore. Judith was an active member for St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rochelle for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her daughter, Sherry (Greg) Beaird of Lindenwood; four sons, Rick (Annazette) Swick of Elgin, Brian Swick of Centerview, Missouri, Mike (Barb Fordham) Swick of Mesa, Arizona, Doni Swick of Sycamore; her step-children, Heidi (Todd) MacPherson of Waco, Texas, Eric Kuntsman of Genoa; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Page, Kathy, Dustin, Jaclyn, Matt, Colton, Dalton, Austin, Baxton, Ren, Maylissa, Will; her great-grandchildren, Briana, Preston, Everette, Crew, Gaige, Allison, Jessica; her sisters, Joan (Myers) Sipe of Horicon, Wisconsin, Pam (Myers) Swinson of Orangeville; her brother, Ron (Pat) Myers; numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dennis Swick; and her sister, Donna Sharlau.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Judith A. Kunstman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kuntsman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019