Judith Ann Stavrakas



Born: May 31, 1939; in Rochelle, IL



Died: June 13, 2019; in Oregon, IL



Judith Ann Stavrakas, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, Illinois. Judy was born on May 31, 1939 to Clarence and Dorothy (Ackland) Ewald in Rochelle, IL. She married Paul Stavrakas on January 12, 1958 in Chicago.



Judy and her husband, Paul, owned and operated the Rochelle Beacon from 1963 - 1983. After their retirement, they traveled and enjoyed winters in Marco Island. Judy taught yoga for twenty years for Kishwaukee Community College and the Flagg-Rochelle Park District. She was active in the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary having served as president twice. She also served as chairwoman of the Illinois Hospital Association Council of Volunteers. In her spare time, she loved to paint, play tennis, go for walks and enjoyed going to coffee with her friends.



In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her two sisters: Barbara Brown and Nancy E. Wolford.



Judy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Paul Stavrakas; three children: Spiro



"Scott" (Rose) Stavrakas of Oglesby, IL, Dawn (Joe) Peters of Rochelle and Lisa (Bill) Souba of Bozeman, MT; five grandchildren: Bradley (Jennifer) Peters, Zachary (Jessica) Peters, Marcus (Emilie) Peters, Paul (Hilary) Stavrakas and Bethany Stavrakas; and three great grandchildren: Nolan Peters, Bennett Peters and Leayden Kral.



Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019 at THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1100 Calvin Road, Rochelle. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 18 at the church with Rev. Dr. James Tilley officiating. There will be a private interment at the Lawnridge Mausoleum in Rochelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judy's memory to Serenity Hospice and Home, First Presbyterian Church or Rochelle Hospital Auxiliary.