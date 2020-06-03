Judith Ann Warkins
1941 - 2020
Judith Ann Warkins

Born: October 22, 1941; in St. Paul, MN

Died: June 1, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Judith "Judy" Ann Warkins, 78, of Navarre, Florida (formerly of DeKalb, IL), passed away at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital on June 1, 2020 in DeKalb, Illinois, after a brief illness. She was born October 22, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Theodore and Ethel (Pitman) DeMars. She graduated from South St. Paul Senior High School in 1959. She married Roger Warkins on January 2, 1965 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South St. Paul, Minnesota.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Arlene) Warkins and Timothy (Amy Deegan) Warkins; and three grandchildren, Victoria Warkins, Olivia Warkins, and James Deegan-Warkins, three brothers, Theodore, Michael and Joseph.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and her husband Roger on June 5, 2017.

Judy was full of life. She obtained her real estate and broker license and spent a number of years working at Coldwell Banker Realty in DeKalb. After retiring to Florida, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015. She was always upbeat and outgoing - enjoying life to the fullest.

A remembrance service will be held at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
