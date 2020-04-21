|
Judith Anne Wirsing
Born: April 21, 1934
Died: April 18, 2020
Judith Anne Wirsing, 85, of Genoa died Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 21, 1934 in Oak Park, IL to James and Esther Tomisek. She graduated from Wheaton High School and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education at Northern Illinois University. She taught at Kirkland High School, Genoa High School, and Marengo High School, where she retired.
She was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, education director, lay speaker, and volunteered on numerous committees. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, traveling, knitting, reading, gardening, hosting card clubs, and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Randall Wirsing.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ronda Ball (Rick Ball) and Denise Hill; her son, Dan Wirsing (Marina Wirsing); her eight grandchildren: Michael Ball, Andrea Pinnick (Trevor Pinnick), Rachel Wirsing, Nathan Wirsing, Abigail Hill, Megan Hill, Daniel Hill, and Gretchen Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Warren and Wells Pinnick. Her family will remember her loving, kind, and generous spirit and cherish the many vacations, holidays, and family gatherings spent together. Her grandchildren will remember her as the best grandma in the world!
A private burial will take place at the Genoa Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020. Extended friends and family are welcome to drive through the cemetery from 4:00-5:00 pm to express condolences. Please enter on Hill Street. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020