Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossview EFCA Church
150 Bethany Rd
Dekalb, IL
Judith Brown


1938 - 2019
Judith Brown Obituary
Judith R. Brown

Nee Oldham

Born: August 1, 1938

Died: December 5, 2019

Preceded in death by 1 sister, Sharon Oldham; Survived by: 2 sisters, Margaret and Kathy; 1 brother, George; husband George(Doug) Brown; 2 children, Kelly Brown and Margo(Jeff) Davis; She was a grandmother of 5 and a great-grandma of 6!

Judy enjoyed shopping, crosswords, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Married for 60 years and beloved by many.

A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 1pm. Crossview EFCA Church 150 Bethany Rd Dekalb, IL

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crossview EFCA Church Youth.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
