Judith L. Tymec
Born: July 16, 1969; in Morris, IL
Died: March 5, 2019; in Genoa, IL
Judith L. Tymec, 49, of Genoa, Illinois, died suddenly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home.
Born July 16, 1969, in Morris, Illinois, the daughter of Chester and Catherine (Covelli) Wilk, Judith married Steve Tymec on June 17, 1989, in Darien.
A wonderful mother, Judith also was a Cub Scout leader and an animal lover, especially the ones she had as pets.
Judith is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Aaron; sister, Tina (Michael) Bottom; and nieces and nephews, Gianna, Kaylee, Patricia, William and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:30 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services; for information, call 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019