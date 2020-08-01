Judith M. (Schramer) Davis
Born: July 19, 1948; in Geneva, IL
Died: July 29, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Judith M. (Schramer) Davis, 72, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.
She was born on July 19, 1948 in Geneva, IL. to Leonard and Mary (Juns) Schramer.
Judy was a devoted mother and was finally granted her first grandchild when she was 70 years old.
She started her schooling at St Peter & Paul School in Virgil, IL and completed her schooling at Kaneland Schools and graduated in 1966.
Judy began her career working for the Post Office and as an Office Manager at Palmer Industries. She retired from RR Donnelley in St Charles, IL after 20+ years of service as an accountant.
She had many interests. She was a Semi-Professional Roller Skating Dancer and taught as well. She was very adventurous with her motorcycle and pickup truck. She loved movies and every kind of music. Her biggest love was travel. She traveled extensively throughout the Midwest and eastern states. She took her younger brothers and sisters and in later years her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her son, Justin (Tammy Barnhart) Davis, his son Taranis and step-son Chance Schultheis; 3 honorary grandchildren Henry, Aaron and Noel Troutt; her ten siblings, Donna (Howard) Petersen, Richard (Linda) Schramer, Robert "Skip" (Bev) Schramer, Tom Schramer, Chuck (Pam) Schramer, Anne (Dan) Stanko, Jeanne (Mike) Hawley, Sue (Jack) Amato, Chris (Bill) Deutsch and Mike Schramer; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Schramer and Anna Schramer; one brother-in-law, Robert "BJ" Johnson, many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Leonard Schramer, Jr and Nicholas, one sister Catherine "CJ" Johnson and one sister-in-law Jessie Schramer.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, IL. with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. The funeral mass will be live streamed for you to watch. The link is https://stmarysycamore.com/news/481-watch-mass-live
A Private burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Virgil.
The family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Church on Monday, following social distancing and facial coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for her family in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
