Juitona Barber
Juitona Barber

Born: April 24, 1964

Died: August 27, 2020

Juitona "Tona" Barber, 56, of Genoa, Illinois, died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 following a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born April 24, 1964 in Belvidere, Illinois to Mary (Gerald) Losey of Rockford IL and David (Barbara) Barber of Davis Junction IL.

Tona was a 1982 graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School. Following High School she attended Kishwaukee College. She loved movies and games. She loved and was loved by her family very much. Her son David was her hero. He was always there for her and he took great care of his mom throughout the later years of her life.

She is survived by both of her parents, her son David Carson of Genoa, IL, daughter Natasha Nelson of TN, sister Tricia (Jeffery) Armstrong of Gilbert AZ, brothers Russell (Sherri) Barber of Rochelle IL, Dustin (Mandi Clark) Barber of Genoa IL, Brian (Holly McMaster) Jennings of Genoa IL and Michael (Monica) Jennings of Alexander AR.

A private family celebration of Tona's life will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to the Family of Tona Barber, 1115 Pickwick Drive, Rochelle, IL 61068.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 9, 2020.
