Julie A. Burge
Born: August 19, 1970
Died: August 10, 2019
Julie A. (Whelan) Burge, 48, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
She was born August 19, 1970, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Jeff and Jana (White) Whelan.
Julie graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1988. She went on to cosmetology school and worked as a hair stylist at a number of DeKalb area salons. In 1990, she earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Kishwaukee College. She worked at Vencor Clinic in Sycamore for a number of years. She then lived in Minnesota for three years working as a home health nurse until her illness caused her to leave nursing and return to Illinois. Julie worked part-time at Inboden's Market in DeKalb before her illness became severe. Julie was a vibrant, golden soul; she was funny, charming and incredibly thoughtful. Julie had a beautiful smile, an enormous heart and she always cared deeply about everyone.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Jana Whelan of DeKalb; her brother, Jeff (Amy) Whelan, Jr. of DeKalb; two nephews, Liam and Donovan; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon on Saturday, August 24, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Fr. Gary Lambert officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon Saturday, August 24 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Julie A. Burge Memorial Fund, addressed to the Whelan Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019