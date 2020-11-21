1/1
June Delight Wagley
1926 - 2020
June Delight Wagley

Born: February 1, 1926

Died: November 17, 2020

June Delight Wagley, age 94 years, passed peacefully with family by her side, on November 17, 2020. She was born February 1, 1926, in Waterman, Illinois, to Melvin and Ada Larson. She grew up in rural DeKalb County, attending a one room schoolhouse in her early years and DeKalb High School, where she met Richard "Dick" Wagley. They were married on June 28, 1947, and shared their lives, and joys until his death in 2012.

June and Dick raised their family in Sycamore where June was involved with family foremost, but also in the community, including volunteering at the Sycamore United Methodist Church, helping with the creation of the Sycamore Food Pantry, and in community organizations. She very much enjoyed her careers as a school secretary at Central School in Sycamore and being a business owner and partner of ScalaWag's Restaurant along with her husband, Dick, and son, Jeff Wagley.

June most enjoyed spending time with loved ones, hosting parties, and celebrating the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She truly loved serving others wonderful food and friendship at home and at ScalaWag's, where she made lifelong memories with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Vernon Dietzmann, sisters Bernis Coan, and Carol Yeager.

She is survived by her sister Velma Chamberlain, and her brothers, Jim Larson, and Jerry (Janet) Larson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her children, Dick (Mary) Wagley, Jane McCormick, and Jeff Wagley, as well as grandchildren Jason Wagley, Jayme (Brian) Mazurski, Andrew (Francine) Wagley, Kyle (Steph) Wagley, Cam (Erin) Howey, Alexander McCormick, Nadia (Haley) McCormick, Adam Wagley, Scott Wagley. Great grandchildren Matthew and Will Mazurski, Addy and Millie Wagley, and Ella Wagley.

A private family service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, due to restrictions at this time. Memorials are appreciated and can be made out to either "Sycamore Food Pantry" or "Sycamore United Methodist Church" in June Wagley's name.

Please send cards and memorials to Butala Funeral Homes, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 20, 2020
She was always so kind to me my brother Dennis and my family.The Moores
Debbie (Moore) Harper
Friend
November 20, 2020
I knew her well and she lived a great and full life. I am sorry I have not been around the last few years
robert howey
Friend
