June Delight Wagley, age 94 years, passed peacefully with family by her side, on November 17, 2020. She was born February 1, 1926, in Waterman, Illinois, to Melvin and Ada Larson. She grew up in rural DeKalb County, attending a one room schoolhouse in her early years and DeKalb High School, where she met Richard "Dick" Wagley. They were married on June 28, 1947, and shared their lives, and joys until his death in 2012.



June and Dick raised their family in Sycamore where June was involved with family foremost, but also in the community, including volunteering at the Sycamore United Methodist Church, helping with the creation of the Sycamore Food Pantry, and in community organizations. She very much enjoyed her careers as a school secretary at Central School in Sycamore and being a business owner and partner of ScalaWag's Restaurant along with her husband, Dick, and son, Jeff Wagley.



June most enjoyed spending time with loved ones, hosting parties, and celebrating the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She truly loved serving others wonderful food and friendship at home and at ScalaWag's, where she made lifelong memories with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Vernon Dietzmann, sisters Bernis Coan, and Carol Yeager.



She is survived by her sister Velma Chamberlain, and her brothers, Jim Larson, and Jerry (Janet) Larson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her children, Dick (Mary) Wagley, Jane McCormick, and Jeff Wagley, as well as grandchildren Jason Wagley, Jayme (Brian) Mazurski, Andrew (Francine) Wagley, Kyle (Steph) Wagley, Cam (Erin) Howey, Alexander McCormick, Nadia (Haley) McCormick, Adam Wagley, Scott Wagley. Great grandchildren Matthew and Will Mazurski, Addy and Millie Wagley, and Ella Wagley.



A private family service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, due to restrictions at this time. Memorials are appreciated and can be made out to either "Sycamore Food Pantry" or "Sycamore United Methodist Church" in June Wagley's name.



