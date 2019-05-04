Home

Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Sycamore Methodist Church
160 Johnson Ave IL
Sycamore, IL
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Sycamore Methodist Church
160 Johnson Ave IL
Sycamore, IL
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Elmwood Cemetery
Sycamore, IL
June Marilyn Krueger


June Marilyn Krueger Obituary
June Marilyn Krueger

Born: July 9, 1928; in Waukegan, IL

Died: May 1, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

June Marilyn Krueger, age 90, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home. She was born July 9, 1928, to the late Frank and Edna (nee Peterson) Spanggard, in Waukegan. On June 24, 1950, June married the love of her life, Kenneth Robert Krueger, in Lake Forest, IL.

June was a lifelong member of Sycamore United Methodist Church, and a proud member of Chi Omega and Panhellenic. She was a long-time birder and ardent environmentalist. June loved her family, reading and sharing literature and poems, and loved to sing songs with her family and friends. June taught at the University of Chicago Lab School. She will forever be remembered for being a proponent of kindness and caring.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Kenneth; dear children: Beth (Michael Vijuk) Krueger, Paul (Colleen) Krueger, Joy (Jerry) Swedberg, and Julie (Richard Black) Krueger; and cherished grandchildren: Sam and Matthew Swedberg, Nora, Zach, Ty, and Nathan Krueger, and Alek Crawford. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Harry J. Krueger, and niece, Kathy Krueger

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brent Krueger, and sister-in-law, Jean Krueger.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm, with a prayer celebration beginning at 7:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue May 7, 2019, at the Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, from 12pm until the time of Funeral Service at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in June's name may be made to the Sycamore Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, IL 60178, Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, or to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from May 4 to May 6, 2019
