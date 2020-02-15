|
|
Justin R. Scott
Born: November 12, 1984; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 10, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Justin R. Scott, 35,of Kingston, Illinois, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
He was born November 12, 1984 in Sycamore, Illinois, the son of Jeffrey R. and Tammie A. (Solsrude ) Scott.
Justin was a graduate of Hiawatha High School in Kirkland.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Tammie (Solerude) Scott of Sycamore; his brother, Joshua (Lori Covington) Scott of Waterman; nephew, Hunter Scott; grandmother, June Scott of Sycamore; several cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Russell Scott, maternal grandparents Richard and Stella Solsrude.
There will be no services , cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Justin R. Scott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information,
visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020