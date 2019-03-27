Services Slater-Butala Funeral Home 132 West Main Street Genoa , IL 60135 815-784-5191 Visitation 10:00 AM Crosswind Community Church 13100 Cherry Road Genoa , IL View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Crosswind Community Church Resources More Obituaries for K. Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? K. Jane Brown

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers K. Jane Brown



Born: January 17, 1924



Died: March 23, 2019



K. Jane Brown, 95, of Genoa, surrendered her earthly existence in favor of a new life in Heaven on March 23, 2019. The sun was shining, the skies were clear and it was a good day to fly away.



Jane was born on January 17, 1924 in Corinth, Alcorn County, Mississippi. She was to be the eldest of 5 children. Jane graduated from Palestine High School in in 1942.



Jane met Frederic Warren Brown at the Genoa Methodist Episcopal Church and immediately liked him because he was funny. They soon became a couple and were married on July 9. 1944 in Genoa. Jane and Warren both worked at Oster Manufacturing. Jane was an accomplished farm wife and was proficient at all the necessities. She kept a large garden and canned vegetables and beef. Many a farm hand enjoyed her southern fried chicken (from an Iron skillet) with mashed potatoes, biskets and sopping gravy. And, of course, the apple pie and homemade ice cream.



Jane always endevored to improve herself through education, reading, writing, art, and social activities. She enjoyed painting, especially watercolors, and picked up on scherenchnitte along the way. Together they did many craft shows, including the annual Genoa Christmas Walk in their home. Jane would often cut a picture out of a magazine and have Warren build it, then she would paint and decorate whatever fun craft she could imagine. Along with the crafts, she would also prepare breads, jellies, mincement, and a family recipe for fruit cake! Other of their shared interests was local history, often participating in local parades and pageants. Both were active in the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society. Being a community minded person, Jane volunteered for the Voluntary Action Center, driving blind people to their various activities and appointments. Jane was also a member of the Crosswind Community Church of Genoa.



Jane and Warren spent many vacations and summers near the water so Warren could fish and Jane could read or go exploring local shops. Warren liked to stay close to home, but anywhere in Wisconsin was close enough.! Jane and Warren did travel extensively throughout the South while Jane researched her family history and wrote her book PARKER PATHWAYS, Her favorite book was the Bible, and their biggest trip together was going to Israel.



No one can deny the times Jane enjoyed with family around a campfire roasting hotdogs and marshmallows and drinking eggshell coffee at "Skeeterville" in the woods.



One of her favorite jobs was being the State Editor of the Sterling Daily Gazette, in Sterling Illinois. She also operated a dress shop called Jane's in Genoa and did various secretarial work including the Genoa Chamber of Commerce.



Survivors include her children, Kathy (Dennis) Clementz, Sue (Mike) Peters, Rob (Paula) Brown, Fred (Patsy) Brown; 12 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary Loptein and Virginia Fowler; her sister-in-law, Marietta Parker; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; one brother, Lloyd Parker and one sister, Sara Sane.



Her visitation will be on Saturday, March 30th from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Crosswind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road, Genoa, IL. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM on Saturday at the Church with Rev. James P. Freund officiating. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date by the family. Please send to Slater-Butala Funeral Home in care of Jane Brown, 132 W. Main, PO Box 8, Genoa, IL. 60135.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019