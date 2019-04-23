Services Butala Funeral Home & Crematory 1405 Dekalb Ave Sycamore , IL 60178 815-895-2833 Resources More Obituaries for Karen Paulson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen A. Paulson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen A. (Korth) Paulson



Born: June 17, 1944; in Fairmont, MN



Died: April 14, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Karen A. (Korth) Paulson, 74, of Sycamore, IL, formally of Circle Pines, MN, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Bethany Healthcare and Rehab Center in Sycamore after a short illness surrounded by her family.



Karen was born June 17, 1944, in Fairmont, MN, the eldest child of Jacob and Berniece (Celander) Korth. She moved to Illinois with her family in 1948 to a farm on Pleasant Hill Road in Kingston where they lived for 11 years. After also living in other Kirkland and Kingston homes for a short time, the family moved to Genoa. Karen attended Kingston and Kirkland schools and was a graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School, Class of 1962. Karen was active in 4H, Girl Scouts, and the Girls Athletic Association.



Karen was most proud of her membership in the Beta Sigma Phi organization where she became a Pledge in 1964. She received honors including Order of the Rose, Silver Circle, Preceptor and Exemplar. Karen was also named "Woman of the Year for Outstanding Participation" in 1984. Recently, Karen was an active member of the DeKalb County Historical Society where she was re-elected as a member of the board. She had been an active member of the Genoa-Kingston Alumni Association helping to organize their events. Karen spent many days working as a volunteer for the Sycamore Historical Society cataloging information for the organization.



Karen began working for a short time at the DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company in Sycamore before moving to Minnesota to work at Control Data Corporation in Bloomington, MN and later in Arden Hills, MN, where she earned numerous recognitions for outstanding performance. After many years there, she then worked for both Health East and Kurt Manufacturing in the Twin Cities, retiring from these companies. She also spent a short time as a part-time US Mail carrier for Circle Pines, MN.



She enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling trips and various vacations around the USA and Europe with friends and family. Most recently, Karen attended Saint Catherine's Church in Genoa. For most of her life she was a proud "Minnesotean" in the Land of 10,000 lakes and about 5 years ago after retirement, returned to her roots in Illinois. She reconnected with many friends, made new friends and spent more time with her family; who were glad to spend those years with her. She enjoyed listening to the music at the Sycamore Summer Concerts with her family.



Karen is survived by three brothers, Steven (Kathy) Korth, Loren (Christine) Korth, Ken (Cheryl) Korth; sister in-laws Linda Korth and Joan Korth; nieces and nephews Kim (Eric) Sefton, Julie (Dave) Stombaugh, Amy Korth, Jacob Lenander, Brett (Stephanie) Korth, Kevin (Bryant) Korth, Ryan (Morgan) Korth and Laura Korth; one Aunt, Jeanne Celander of Belle Plaine, MN, numerous cousins and many dear friends. She is also survived by her two cats, Lilly and Daisy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers David (toddler), Gordon and John Korth.



Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26th at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore with a prayer service at 6:45 PM. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11:30 AM at St. Catherine's Church in Genoa, with burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery to follow. A reception lunch will be served after burial in the church hall.



Memorials can be made to the Karen A. Paulson Memorial Fund, c/o Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries