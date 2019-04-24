|
Karen A. (Korth) Paulson
Karen A. (Korth) Paulson, 74, of Sycamore, IL, formally of Circle Pines, MN, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Bethany Healthcare and Rehab Center in Sycamore after a short illness surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26th at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore with a prayer service at 6:45 PM. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11:30 AM at St. Catherine's Church in Genoa, with burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery to follow. A reception lunch will be served after burial in the church hall.
Memorials can be made to the Karen A. Paulson Memorial Fund, c/o Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
