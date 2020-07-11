1/1
Karen D. Vitkus
Karen D. Vitkus

Born: May 21, 1962; in DeKalb, IL

Died: July 8, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Karen D. Vitkus, 58, of Sycamore, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 21, 1962, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Dayle D. and Mary T. (Barry) Freeman. Karen married Steve J. Vitkus on November 9, 2002, in Sycamore, Illinois.

Karen Vitkus was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1980. She was employed at the Collins Dental Group for over 20 years and formerly employed at the DeKalb Bank for ten years. Karen enjoyed gardening, word games and Jig saw puzzles. She loved nothing more than providing for her family, including trips and vacations.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Drew (Savannah) Kwait and Andrea (fiancé Jimmy Vesely) Kwait; brothers, Ken Freeman and Kevin (Debbie) Freeman; sister, Kathy Freeman; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; lifelong friend, Julie (Ladd) Wallin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services with cremated remains will be held at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Karen D. Vitkus Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vitkus Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
