Karen D. Vitkus
1962 - 2020
Karen D. Vitkus

Karen D. Vitkus, 58, of Sycamore, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Olgi of the Federated Church in Sycamore officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Karen D. Vitkus Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vitkus Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
July 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Steve and also to your family. God bless you always
Lynn Smith
Friend
July 13, 2020
Our condolences on your loss. Karen was our second cousin...our grandma Rose (Herrmann) Conro and Karen's grandma Martha (Herrmann) Barry were sisters. Our mother Theresa (Conro) Freeman often spoke of growing up in New Leb with Mary Barry and loved this old photo of them together. Although I never met Karen, at least that I recall as a youngster, I know her loss will be greatly felt by the family.
Jeanette (Freeman) DeVogelaere
Family
July 10, 2020
Condolences to the Vitkus Family as well as Drew and Andrea. Heartfelt grief is sent to you.
J.L.. Kenaga-Ecos
Family
July 10, 2020
Steve,
I'm so sorry to hear about Karen's passing. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts & prayers. May your many memories of Karen keep her ever living in your heart.
Donna Tastad
Coworker
