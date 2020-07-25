Our condolences on your loss. Karen was our second cousin...our grandma Rose (Herrmann) Conro and Karen's grandma Martha (Herrmann) Barry were sisters. Our mother Theresa (Conro) Freeman often spoke of growing up in New Leb with Mary Barry and loved this old photo of them together. Although I never met Karen, at least that I recall as a youngster, I know her loss will be greatly felt by the family.

Jeanette (Freeman) DeVogelaere

Family