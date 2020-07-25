Karen D. Vitkus
Karen D. Vitkus, 58, of Sycamore, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Olgi of the Federated Church in Sycamore officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Karen D. Vitkus Memorial Fund, addressed to the Vitkus Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
