Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Karen Lyons
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
244 Waterman St.
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lyons Obituary
Karen Lyons

Karen Lyons, 82, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 as a result of a respiratory infection.

The visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Father Carl Beekman will officiate the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Haven of DeKalb County.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -