Karen Lyons
Karen Lyons, 82, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 as a result of a respiratory infection.
The visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.
Father Carl Beekman will officiate the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Haven of DeKalb County.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020