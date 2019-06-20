Karen Susanne Hale-Hagen



Born: July 9, 1959; in Elgin, IL



Died: June 17, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Karen Susanne (Palm) Hale-Hagen, of Sycamore, IL, passed away on June 17, 2019 in DeKalb, IL, surrounded by her family and blanketed in love.



Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday June, 22, 2019 with the service following at 11:00 AM at Sycamore United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Swinson, officiating. Following Karen's wishes and staying true to how she lived her life, she has given the gift of herself for research towards finding the cure to Neurodegeneration with Brain Iron Accumulation (NBIA). She always was concerned for the well-being of others, putting them first before herself. Her hope was this gift will help even just one person better understand their prognosis and lend them more years to spend with their loved ones. A burial service will be planned in the future.



Karen was born in Elgin, IL to Robert and Marlene Palm on July 9, 1959. She graduated from Larkin High School in 1977 followed by obtaining her nursing degree from Elgin Community College in 1982. Karen married Paul Hagen on June 19, 1999 in West Dundee, IL. She spent 30 years doing what she loved most, caring for others as a nurse, before her condition hindered her from continuing. In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting donations to start a scholarship for a future nurse to honor Karen's life at her memorial service. Karen struggled to pay her way through school and if she could help offset that burden for even one person, just like donating the gift of her brain to research, it would bring her happiness.



Karen is preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl and Gladys Palm; Luther and Evelyn Colborn.



Karen is survived by her husband: Paul Hagen; Children: Kate (Ryan) Anderson and Kara Hale; Step-children: Robert Hagen and Steffany (Joseph) McKinney; Grandson: Cole Wach; Parents: Robert and Marlene (Colborn) Palm; Sisters: Lisa (Stephen) Guelzo, Kristine Hirst, and Leanne (James) Bishop; and 9 nieces and nephews.



In her memory, donations can be made at the service or by mail to the Sycamore United Methodist Church: Attention - Karen Hagen Memorial Scholarship. Donations will go towards a nursing scholarship in Karen's name to be awarded by the Sycamore United Methodist Church. This scholarship will allow her selfless love for others to live on though aspiring nursing students. You can also donate online here: www.paypal.com/pools/c/8fLe54APJl



The family of Karen Hagen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dennis Laurence and the nursing and support staff of the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Intensive Care Unit for the compassion and care they provided to Karen and her family. And also to Dr. Susan Hayflick of Oregon Health and Science University for helping arrange and facilitate Karen's final wish to help others with rare brain diseases through medical research be met. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary