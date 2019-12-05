|
KARI HELEN FABRIS REYNOLDS
Born: December 5, 1962; in Sycamore, IL
Died: November 16, 2019; in Phoenix, AZ
Kari, age 56, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 16th, 2019.
Born to Larry and Jane (Reynolds) Fabris. Kari was a loving daughter, sister, Mom to AJ and Scotty Baker and Grandma to Ella and Libbie Baker. Graduated Sycamore High School in 1981.
Kari moved to Arizona in 1991 and fell in love with the climate and culture. She loved helping people and served as an excellent waitress for many of her adult years. She also did clerical work as well while being a good mom to her boys. More recently she earned a favorable rating as an Uber driver.
Kari was an avid supporter of Dale Earnhardt and NASCAR racing. Also loved to watch old western movies and doing cross-stitch. She was a long-time country music fan. Always trying to get her hair the perfect Reba-red.
Kari rose above her demons to attend and graduate in 2015 from Grand Canyon University where she earned a B.S. in Counseling with an Emphasis in Addiction, Chemical Dependence & Substance Abuse. She was just a few classes away from a master's degree.
Survived by Mother, Jane (Reynolds Fabris) Lean, Sycamore; Sister, Angi Fabris, Sycamore; Sons AJ Baker (fianc Ivy Sternberg), Divide, CO; Scotty (Brianna) Baker, DeKalb; and the two targets of her love for the last four years, Granddaughters Ella and Libbie Baker, DeKalb. Godparents Dick and Penne McCabe, DeKalb. Many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous IL and AZ friends.
Preceded in death by Grandparents Lawrence and Rosemary Fabris; Grandparents F.L. (Toby) and Neva "Nana" Reynolds; Father Larry Fabris; Stepfather Arne Lean; Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kari chose to have her body donated to Science Care upon her passing. Cremation services provided by David's Desert Chapel Funeral Home, AZ.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019