Katerina Dokos
Katerina Dokos of Valtetsi, Greece passed peacefully on September 23, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her four children Elenia Dokos, Angelina Dokos, Demetra Dokos and Dimitris Dokos and her six siblings Panagiota Mazomenos, Maria Margeloas, Vasiliki Margia, Dino, Panos and Dimitris Kalamaras.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Vagelitsa Kalamaras, her brother Anastasios Kalamaras and her husband Konstantinos Dokos.
Katerina grew up in a small village in Greece with 7 siblings. Taking after her father, an avid reader, she also loved to write poetry. Katerina was an excellent dancer and lover of theatre and movies. She also had a knack for fashion. A seamstress, she sowed her own clothing and for friends and family. She immigrated to the United States in the 1970s where she worked as a seamstress. She returned to Greece to meet and marry her husband. They both then came to the United States and lived in Chicago to raise a family before finally setting in Sycamore, Illinois. Katerina was adamant that her children also become readers and often took them to the library. She got them involved in sports, music and took them to the movie theatre frequently. Katerina was sadly diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1992 which quickly progressed her to become quadriplegic. She defied all doctors prognosis and lived a long and healthy life despite her debilitating disease, a testament to how loved and cared for she was by each member of her family. She also remained humorous, kind and feisty, always making the people around her laugh. She will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 30th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 S. Second St., DeKalb, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church. Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019