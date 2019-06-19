|
Katherine D. Hensley
Katherine Doralene Hensley, 66 of Kodak, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jason Aldridge; daughter, Karen Aldridge-Hensley (Michael Upton); grandchildren, Alexis Mitchell, and Jared Mitchell; brothers, Richard Hensley (Novella), Robert Hensley (Carol); sisters, Ruth Hooker, Mary Moreland (Rick). The family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-5pm with memorial service to follow at 5pm in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 19, 2019