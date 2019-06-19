Home

Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Katherine Doralene Hensley

Katherine Doralene Hensley Obituary
Katherine D. Hensley

Katherine Doralene Hensley, 66 of Kodak, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jason Aldridge; daughter, Karen Aldridge-Hensley (Michael Upton); grandchildren, Alexis Mitchell, and Jared Mitchell; brothers, Richard Hensley (Novella), Robert Hensley (Carol); sisters, Ruth Hooker, Mary Moreland (Rick). The family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-5pm with memorial service to follow at 5pm in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 19, 2019
