Kathie L. Scott
Born: August 14, 1949; in DeKalb, IL
Died: April 15, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Kathie L. Scott, 70, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born August 14, 1949, in DeKalb, the daughter of Warren A. and Moretta B. (Crask) Scott.
Kathie spent her whole career working for the phone companies. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, was an avid reader and collector of books.
She is survived by three brothers, Richard A. Scott, Roger A. Scott both of DeKalb, Mark K. (June) Scott of Creston; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Jeannie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted do to the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kathie L. Scott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020