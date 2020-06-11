Kathleen Eugenia Culp
Born: June 25, 1962
Died: June 4, 2020
Kathleen "KC" Eugenia (Brawner) Culp born June 25, 1962 in Webster Grove, Missouri and taken into God's loving arms on June 4, 2020 at the young age of 57.
Kathy grew up in Missouri and eventually moved to Chicago suburbs in the 1970's. She graduated high school at Elk Grove Village High School in 1981.
She married Joseph Culp, Jr. on September 20, 1985 in DuPage County, IL. They were married for 34-and-a-half years and had four children.
She enjoyed spending time with her family first and foremost. Her nine grandchildren were the center of her world. Family was always put first.
She enjoyed spending time in her yard filling bird feeders for bird watching, gardening and wind chimes, crafts, and especially enjoyed helping others. She loved sunrises and sunsets and certainly made sure to take special trips down the road to capture them in a photograph. She loved listening to music, anything from Journey, to K.C. And the Sunshine Band to the Rascal Flats and Blake Shelton.
A few of her infamous words of encouragement, from her strong background driven by God and Faith, "this too shall pass", "keep the Faith" and "stop and smell the roses". She was really great at being uplifting during hard times. She was a great friend, known and loved by so many in the community.
Kathy's legacy is how kind, loving, caring and giving she was. She greeted everyone with a smile wherever she went. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her mother and three of her children. In recent years she worked at D.O.R.S. as a caretaker to several clients. Caring for others was truly what made her happy; what she felt most fulfilled doing in life.
Survived by her loving husband Joseph Culp, Jr.; Children Shannon (Culp) Adkins (Darryl Dlouhy) of Loves Park, IL and her children Dixie Belle (14), Bethany Madison (13) and Madalynn (10); David (Anna) Culp of Gilbert, AZ and their children Camden (5), Ellie (3) and Makenzie (1); and Heather Culp of DeKalb, IL and her children Bradley (14), Atalaya (7) and Emmaria (6); Brother Daniel Friedel of Lombard, IL; two nephews of California and Texas; Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her son Ryan Culp; mother Mary Friedel, step-father Donald Friedel, and father Eugene Brawner; brothers Ronald Brawner and Michael Brawner. Also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been created: https://gf.me/u/x7rqzi
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held outdoors on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Contact the family for details.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Born: June 25, 1962
Died: June 4, 2020
Kathleen "KC" Eugenia (Brawner) Culp born June 25, 1962 in Webster Grove, Missouri and taken into God's loving arms on June 4, 2020 at the young age of 57.
Kathy grew up in Missouri and eventually moved to Chicago suburbs in the 1970's. She graduated high school at Elk Grove Village High School in 1981.
She married Joseph Culp, Jr. on September 20, 1985 in DuPage County, IL. They were married for 34-and-a-half years and had four children.
She enjoyed spending time with her family first and foremost. Her nine grandchildren were the center of her world. Family was always put first.
She enjoyed spending time in her yard filling bird feeders for bird watching, gardening and wind chimes, crafts, and especially enjoyed helping others. She loved sunrises and sunsets and certainly made sure to take special trips down the road to capture them in a photograph. She loved listening to music, anything from Journey, to K.C. And the Sunshine Band to the Rascal Flats and Blake Shelton.
A few of her infamous words of encouragement, from her strong background driven by God and Faith, "this too shall pass", "keep the Faith" and "stop and smell the roses". She was really great at being uplifting during hard times. She was a great friend, known and loved by so many in the community.
Kathy's legacy is how kind, loving, caring and giving she was. She greeted everyone with a smile wherever she went. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her mother and three of her children. In recent years she worked at D.O.R.S. as a caretaker to several clients. Caring for others was truly what made her happy; what she felt most fulfilled doing in life.
Survived by her loving husband Joseph Culp, Jr.; Children Shannon (Culp) Adkins (Darryl Dlouhy) of Loves Park, IL and her children Dixie Belle (14), Bethany Madison (13) and Madalynn (10); David (Anna) Culp of Gilbert, AZ and their children Camden (5), Ellie (3) and Makenzie (1); and Heather Culp of DeKalb, IL and her children Bradley (14), Atalaya (7) and Emmaria (6); Brother Daniel Friedel of Lombard, IL; two nephews of California and Texas; Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her son Ryan Culp; mother Mary Friedel, step-father Donald Friedel, and father Eugene Brawner; brothers Ronald Brawner and Michael Brawner. Also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been created: https://gf.me/u/x7rqzi
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held outdoors on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Contact the family for details.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.