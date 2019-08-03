|
Kathleen Heffley
Born: June 27, 1956; in LaSalle, IL
Died: August 1, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Kathleen (Jordan) Heffley, 63, of Cortland, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be on Tuesday at St. Columba Cemetery.
Kathleen was born on June 27, 1956 in LaSalle to Melvin and Catherine (Actis) Jordan. She was a 1974 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School and received an Associate's Degree at IVCC. She worked as a coordinator for Home Health and Hospice at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. She married Jay Heffley on October 17, 1992 in Ottawa. She was a member of the LiveStrong organization.
She is survived by her husband Jay, of Cortland, three sons, Jason (Alicia) Heffley, of Springfield, Brian Heffley, of Chicago, and Philip (Katelyn) Heffley, of North Aurora, seven grandchildren: Peyton, Grace, Tyler, Jack, Samuel, Madeline, and Ella, two sisters, Sally (Edward) Rosinski, of DeDue, and Mary (Mark) Van Deusen, of Golden Colorado, and two brothers, Melvin (Susan) Jordan, of LaSalle, and Vernon (Elizabeth) Jordan, of Joliet.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to The .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019