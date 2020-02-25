|
|
Kathleen L. Kuntzmiller
Born: March 11, 1936; in Sycamore, IL
Died: February 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Kathleen L. Kuntzmiller, 83, of Sycamore died Friday, February 21, 2020 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born March 11, 1936 in Sycamore to Donald and Marcella (Feil) Masterson. She married James Kuntzmiller on Oct. 6, 1956 in Sycamore.
Kathie was a graduate of the Sycamore High School, Class of 1954 and attended Northern Illinois University. She was a lifetime parishioner of the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore and through the years was involved in many areas of the parish, along with being a 4-H Leader when her children were young.
Kathie enjoyed playing Bridge, visiting casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She celebrated her 75th and 80th birthdays in Las Vegas with many family members joining in her celebration.
She worked at Henderson's Department Store for 35 years. After Henderson's closed in 2001, she went to Florida to help care for her son Jamie after he was diagnosed with ALS. She remained there until he lost his battle in 2003. She then returned to her home in Sycamore. Missing her interaction with the public, she worked for JC Penny, until she retired.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin (Jerre) Yeager of Sycamore, Tracy (Craig) Little of Grand Rapids, MI and Kristy (Mike) McGinnis of Mission Viejo, CA; 9 granchildren, Brooke (Tom) Roller of Chicago, Abby Little of Chicago, Alex Little of North Hollywood, CA, Lisa (Bob) Schumacher of Oswego, Lauren (Mike) Gadula of Lowell, MI, Ian (Jena) McGinnis of Norco, CA, Colin McGinnis of Mission Viejo, CA, Megan (Tyler) Brooks of Queen Creek, AZ, and Christopher Kuntzmiller of Pinellas Park, FL; 8 great grandchildren, Dani Roller, Addison and Evelynn Schumacher, Bennett and Leo Gadula, Tatum, Arizona and River McGinnis; 7 siblings, Jack Masterson of Byron, Michele (Fred) Penington of Roscoe, Barb Patton of Tucson, AZ, Beth Buser of Riverside, CA, Paul (Sheila) Buser of Mesa, AZ, David (Karyn) Buser of Tucson, AZ and Brett (Liz) Buser of Cheshire, OR and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James in 1990; one son, Jamie in 2003 and her great grandson in infancy, Tyler Schumacher in 2010.
Her visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 28th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A wake service will be recited at 7:30 PM.
The funeral mass will be on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, IL. with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Education Foundation or Les Turner ALS Foundation (lesturnerals.org) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020