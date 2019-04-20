Kathleen Wilson



Born: April 25, 1939; in Newark, NJ



Died: April 17, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Kathleen Wilson, 79, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in DeKalb.



She was born April 25, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Robert P. and Catherine L. (Aker) O'Loughlin.Kathleen was an Administrative Assistant for Hoffman La Roche for many years.



She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Larsen, Colleen (Paul) Zuniga; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



The Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Christ the Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Road in DeKalb, with Fr. Kyle Manno celebrating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kathleen Wilson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wilson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.