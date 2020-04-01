|
|
Kathryn Elizabeth Dixson
Born: March 16, 1949; in Richland Center, WI
Died: March 27, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Kathryn Elizabeth Dixson of Kingston, Ill., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Due to the ongoing measures to prevent COVID-19, she died alone at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center after her family was denied the privilege to be at her bedside.
Kathy was born March 16, 1949, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of Howard Jr. (Tag) and Mary (Butler) Muth. The oldest of three daughters, Kathy graduated from Genoa-Kingston High School in 1967. She married Edward Doyle Dixson, on July 1, 1967, in Genoa.
She taught her three daughters the importance of being kind and caring to others, and made family a central part of their life. Kathy was very creative, and made every holiday and family gathering special. She was generous and compassionate, and always willing to share with those in need.
As a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church, Crosswind Community Church, the Kingston Community Club, and the JayCees, she was involved in many events and activities.
Kathy worked as a cosmetologist for several years, having a small salon in her home. Although they were not always eager participants, she forced her passion for hair onto her daughters when perms were the rage.
In 1985, Kathy began working at Genoa-Kingston High School, first as Attendance Officer, and later as Secretary. She was a fixture at GK High School. While keeping many students on the straight and narrow, she also provided care and support, and kept in contact with many of them after graduation.
She was a doting grandmother who spent most of her weekends with her grandchildren until she was unable to do it anymore. She loved men with moustaches, especially her husband Ed, and Tom Selleck. She had a vivacious personality, and an elegant sense of style. She had a knack for making new friends, and making people laugh.
She is survived by her children, Jade Kelly (Chris) Dixson-Boles of Montgomery, Vt., Karyn (Marc) Lee of DeKalb, Andrea (Dan) Finkboner of Chana, Ill.; grandchildren, Abby, Asher, Jordan, Jessica, Zachary, Alex, Xavier, Mattea, Ryan, Payton, Lauryn and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Penelope and Giovani. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Muth of Kingston; two sisters, Patricia (Robert) Peshia of Somonauk and Cynthia (Rod) Bobick of Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard (Tag); her husband, Ed; her favorite Aunt Bonnie Mueller; and by her beloved dog Fluffy.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for making the final weeks of Kathryn's life more comfortable.
We believe mom would say to us all, "Say no word you might regret, do the kindly little deeds that make life worth living, overlook each other's faults, be forgiving, and give thanks to God for life, love and the beauty around us."
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. Interment will be at Kingston Cemetery. Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Chapels is assisting the family. For more information or to leave condolences, visit www.olsonfh.com or call 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020