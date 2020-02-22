Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Katie Ode
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CrossWind Community Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
CrossWind Community Church
13100 Cherry Road
Genoa, IL
View Map

Katie Ann Ode

Katie Ann Ode Obituary
Katie Ann Ode

Born: June 28, 1982; in Sycamore, IL

Died: February 18, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Katie Ann Ode, 37, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 28, 1982 in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne and Jean (Hennigan) Hansen. Katie married Stephen M. Ode on October 9, 2010, at the Chapel in the Pines in Sycamore, Illinois.

Katie was a graduate of DeKalb High School class of 2000. She received a Bachelor's Degree in English at Concordia University in Chicago and later a Bachelor's Degree in Fashion Design Technology at Northern Illinois University. Katie formerly was an English Teacher, she was formerly an assistant manager at JC Penny in DeKalb, and most recently was a Teaching Assistant at the DeKalb High School.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her son, Louis; her mother and step father, Jean and Harlan Hawkins; her brother, Sam Hawkins; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her step-son, Jonathon Ode in 2017, her father, Wayne Hansen; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Hennigan.

The Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road , Genoa, with the Pastor Troy Bristow officiating with a reception to follow.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at CrossWind Community Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Mount Carmel Cemetery, in Sycamore, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Katie Ann Ode Memorial Fund, addressed to the OdeFamily in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
