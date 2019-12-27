|
Kay Francis Mills
Born: November 21, 1935
Died: December 20, 2019
Kay F. Mills, age 84, of DeKalb, Illinois, entered in the presence of her Savior on December 20, 2019 at Kishwaukee Hospital surrounded by loving family members.
Born in Streator, Illinois, her parents were Woolford G. Bailey and Lillian Mae (Puckett) Bailey.
Kay graduated from Streator High School and from The Salvation Army College for Officers' training in Chicago, Illinois, preparing for her life's ministry serving God and others in any way she could. Kay's other interests were family, homemaking, music (vocal, brass, and piano) gardening, and traveling.
Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Roy A. Mills; four children, Susan DeVilbiss, Annette (David) Kueker, Roger (Annette) Mills and Carol (Ron) Hedgren; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and siblings, Robert Bailey, Patricia Krocker, Kathy Bailey and Michael Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Bailey.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps, 500 South Rockford Avenue, Rockford, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps, P. O. Box 4159, Rockford, Illinois 61110. (For youth and children's programs.)
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019