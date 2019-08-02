|
|
Keith Bonney
Born: August 15, 1934, in Enland
Died: July 31, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Keith Bonney, 84, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Thursday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born August 15, 1934, in St. Anne-on-Sea Lancashire, England, the son of John and Ann (Edwards) Bonney. Keith married Jean O'Rourke on August 10, 1962 in England.
Keith served in the British Army. He was employed by Northern Illinois University in Building Services for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; his sons, Keith Bonney, Philip Bonney; his daughters, Julie Ann Bonney, Christine Lett; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jack Bonney, Joseph (Carole) Bonney, Stewart Bonney; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, David Bonney.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date in England.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Keith Bonney Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bonney Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019