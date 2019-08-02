Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bonney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Bonney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Bonney Obituary
Keith Bonney

Born: August 15, 1934, in Enland

Died: July 31, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Keith Bonney, 84, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Thursday, July 31, 2019, at his home.

He was born August 15, 1934, in St. Anne-on-Sea Lancashire, England, the son of John and Ann (Edwards) Bonney. Keith married Jean O'Rourke on August 10, 1962 in England.

Keith served in the British Army. He was employed by Northern Illinois University in Building Services for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his sons, Keith Bonney, Philip Bonney; his daughters, Julie Ann Bonney, Christine Lett; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jack Bonney, Joseph (Carole) Bonney, Stewart Bonney; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, David Bonney.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date in England.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Keith Bonney Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bonney Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now