Ken Bartels
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Bartels

Born: January 10, 1933

Died: June 11, 2020

Ken Bartels, age 87, of Plato Center, passed away unexpectedly at Northwest Medicine Huntley Hospital on Thursday, June 11th, and into the loving arms of His Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was born in Elgin on January 10, 1933, the only child of Emil and Meta (Oltendorf) Bartels. He grew up on the family farm in Roselle. Ken was blessed to farm alongside his loving father for many years. During his high school years, Ken enjoyed showing sheep and steers and being involved in the FFA at Elgin High School. On April 18, 1953, Ken married his high school sweetheart Carol Hinch in Elgin, IL. That October he was drafted into the US Army to serve in Korea. His daughter Cindy was born while he was overseas, and he did not meet her until she was 18 months old. Ken and Carol moved to the Plato Center farm in 1964, and Ken continued to farm there until his passing. Ken treasured time with family and friends. Golfing, polka music and dining on German food were some of his favorites. Ken was a devoted member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, North Plato, where he held many leadership roles through the years, and loved singing in the choir. He cherished his church family. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 57 in Elgin, as well as serving on the Plato Twp. Board for many years.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Cindy Kuschel of Elgin, and Pam (David) Neisendorf of Burlington; as well as grandchildren, Matt (Kelly) Kuschel, Becky Kuschel, Amber (Andrew) Nolan and Adam (fiancé Amber Mallon) Neisendorf. Ken had four great-granddaughters, Emma and Kenna Kuschel, and Grace and Ava Nolan. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Sandy (Don) Dorwaldt of Hampshire, his dear friend and companion, Dolores Schuring of Plato Center, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Carol, and his parents.

Ken said many times that he had been blessed with a wonderful life. He was a devout Christian man who always had a warm smile that welcomed genuine conversation with friends new and old. Please know that Ken treasured your friendship and love in his life. The family is planning on hosting a celebration of Ken's life when current restrictions are lifted. At this time however, his funeral service and burial will be private.

Memorials in his name can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church North Plato, or to the Kane County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund to provide financial help for those students pursuing degrees in agriculture.

The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information (8470683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved