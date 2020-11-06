Kenneth B. Bastian
Born: October 26, 1919; in Hinkley, IL
Died: November 3, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
Kenneth B. Bastian, 101, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 26, 1919 in Hinckley, IL to Ralph and Maude (Fay) Bastian.
Ken grew up on a farm in Hinckley, IL. After a two-year stint at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa where he studied engineering, he received a commission from the aviation cadet's academy US Air Force. He was a World War II veteran, where he was stationed in England as a weatherman. He returned stateside as a rank of Captain in 1946. He was a flight instructor at the Sandwich airport, where he met his wonderful wife. He went on to marry the love of his life Darlene J. Carr on November 24, 1956 in Sandwich, IL. In his free time, for many years he cataloged all the obituaries in the area for patron use.
He is survived by his wife Darlene; one daughter Sue (Lloyd) Vermeland of Sandwich, IL; one son Scott Bastian of Sandwich, IL; one grandson Derek Vermeland; one niece; one nephew; one sister-in-law Marge Bastian of Hinckley, IL; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson Drew Vermeland; one brother Harley Bastian.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL with Reverend Wayne Derber officiating. Arrangements entrusted by Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be decided later.