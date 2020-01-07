Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Kenneth Klages
Kenneth C. Klages

Kenneth C. Klages Obituary
Kenneth C. Klages

Born: April 23, 1925; in DeKalb, IL

Died: January 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Kenneth C. Klages, 94, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born April 23, 1925, in DeKalb, the son of Carl and Emma (Haeger) Klages. Kenneth married Elinor A. Lutz on June 16, 1950, at First United Methodist Church in DeKalb.

Kenneth was a graduate of DeKalb Township High School Class of 1943. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during WII in the South Pacific. Kenneth owned and operated Klages Implement Co. and later owned and operated Triple K Gas Mart with his brother until 1959. He owned Klages Real Estate in DeKalb for over 30 years.

He is survived by his sons, David, Richard, and Kenn all of DeKalb; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor in 2017; his brother, Frederick Klages; and his sister, Bernice Rhodes.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Malta Cemetery in Malta, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kenneth C. Klages Memorial Fund, addressed to the Klages Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
