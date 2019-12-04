|
Kenneth Charles Mundy
Born: October 31, 1946
Died: December 3, 2019
Kenneth Charles Mundy 73, of Sycamore, Ill., went home to Heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in DeKalb on October 31, 1946, at St. Mary Hospital, the son of Maurice and Welma Mundy. The family moved to Sycamore in 1948. He was baptized into the Lutheran church in 1946 and was confirmed a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1960.
Ken attended Sycamore schools, including Sycamore High School, where his Class of '64 was the first class to go the entire 4 years at "new" SHS. He enrolled at Northern Illinois University and began a bank teller job at The National Bank & Trust Company of Sycamore in 1964, thanks to his high school English teacher Mrs. Marjorie Danielson and her husband, Bank President and CEO Clifford Danielson, who hired Ken for bank work and business training.
Ken and Juanita Eileen Carroll of Waterman married in 1967 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John with Pastor Donald Ryding officiating. Their marriage was blessed with daughters Rhonda and Pamela. Juanita became a degreed registered nurse from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1968 and she worked as a Special Education Nurse for DeKalb County Schools, home nursing, and hospice nursing before retiring in 2010.
With the Vietnam War at its height, Ken enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, became a radar operator on destroyers, home ported in San Diego, Calif., and made 2 Western Pacific cruises with aircraft carrier groups to Vietnam in 1967 and 1969. Juanita and daughter Rhonda joined Ken in Chula Vista, Calif., where they lived as a family during Ken's service. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in May 1970, and the family returned to Sycamore to his job at the bank and to enroll at Kishwaukee College to complete a Business Associates Degree and back to NIU where he received a degree in Finance. Daughter Pamela arrived in 1970 to complete their family of 4. Ken was appointed by Mayor Red Johnson to the Public Library Board as Treasurer in 1972 and later to the Sycamore Fire and Police Pension Boards of Trustees. He continued at the bank until resigning in 1978 to become Assistant Payroll Supervisor at NIU where he worked as Payroll Manager until retiring in 2005. He was elected Sycamore City Treasurer in 1981 and continued for 24 years when he was elected Mayor of Sycamore in 2005. He continued to serve Sycamore until 2017, when he fully retired with over 48 years of public service to Sycamore, his hometown and first love as a community.
Ken was a lifetime member in the following: North Grove School Association, Sycamore Spartans Sports Boosters, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Viet Now, National Rifle Association, Gideon's International Ministry, and Christian Senior Ministry serving over 15 local seniors' residences.
Ken was a Certified Payroll Professional, Certified Illinois Municipal Treasurer, 30-plus year member and Distinguished Past President of Sycamore Kiwanis Club, Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award recipient, member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1948, past member of Sycamore Chamber Ambassador Club, Kishwaukee College Alumni Association, NIU Alumni Association, DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, Sycamore Economic Development Commission, multi-gallon blood donor, and 45-plus year friend of Dr. Bob and Bill W.
Ken is survived by wife and lifetime partner, Juanita; daughters, Rhonda (Bob) Geving of Minnesota and Pamela (Jim Mancino) Mundy of Chicago; grandchildren, Ryan (Leslie) Geving, Regan Geving, Renee Geving and Felix Mundy-Mancino; sister, Barbara (Harold) Nordin; brother-in-law, Pete Hodge; sister-in-law, Janet Clark; nieces, nephews and cousins, Dave and Jenny Gomel and Family, Eric and Savanna Armstrong; and many other longtime friends and associates.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Welma; sister, Shirley (Pete) Hodge; aunts and uncles, in-laws and cousins.
Ken was self-described as a Christian, happy conservative fiscally and socially, a guy who loved God, Country, Freedom, Family, Friends and Recovery.
A Christian Memorial Service will be conducted by Pastors Mumme and Ridulph at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, with visitation also at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ken's cremains will be placed on his parents' grave at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at Dixon, Ill., at a private time of Christian sharing and life celebration with clergy, family and close friends. Family thanks those who cared for Ken during his last days here. No memorials please. Just help someone and pay forward blessings received from our Father.
Funeral details completed by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019