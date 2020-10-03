1/1
Kenneth E. Cradduck
Kenneth E. Cradduck

Born: October 20, 1937; in Mendota, IL

Died: October 1, 2020; in Mendota, IL

Kenneth E. Cradduck, 82, of Steward, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Heritage Health Hospice Home in Mendota, IL.

He was born on October 20, 1937, in Mendota, IL to Earl and Erma (Mittan) Cradduck. He was united in marriage to Lonnie Grover on June 28, 1975 in Big Rock, IL.

Kenneth was a 1955 graduate of Paw Paw High School. Right after graduation he worked as a packer at General Electric in DeKalb for a couple of years. He farmed together with his brother for over 40 years near Paw Paw, retiring in 2003. During that time he also maintained the gravel roads in his township. He loved to drive and he took any opportunity to be behind a tractor; helping to fill a pothole after a heavy rainstorm, plowing neighbors' driveway free after a snowfall, or helping his daughter-in-law pull her car out of the ditch.

Kenneth enjoyed collecting die-cast tractors, trucks and pretty much anything that hada John Deere emblem on it. He was a regular at the local coffee spot in the mornings, he loved to be around friends and meet new people. He never missed a school musical, winter concert, or other school event, especially when his grandchildren were involved in them. He was also an enthusiastic gardener, finding joy in tending to his vegetable plants and sharing them amongst family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Leroy (Sheila) Cradduck of Oak Harbor, WA and Dante Cradduck of California, sister-in-law Marilyn Grover of DeKalb, IL, niece Chantel (Jim) Jones of Peoria, Illinois, nephew Carson (Vicky) Cradduck of Mount Prospect, IL; and several more nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren. He was a proud grandpa to "his boys" his grandsons Gabriel, Alexander, Lukas and Henry Johnston.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife Lonnie; his parents Earl and Erma Cradduck; his father and mother-in-law Ike and Elizabeth (Morris) Grover; his brother Dennis and sister-in-law Anita.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private funeral service on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Restland Cemetery in Mendota with Pastor Ken Foster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Paw Paw. Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
