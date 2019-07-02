Kenneth G. Moser



Born: January 3, 1930; in Grand Detour Township, IL



Died: June 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Kenneth G. Moser, 89, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bethany Rehab & Health Care Center in DeKalb.



He was born January 3, 1930, in Grand Detour Township, Illinois, the son of Galen and Mary (Hoff) Moser. Ken married Barbara L. Van Vlerah on November 27, 1954 in Cortland, Illinois.



Ken was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Nazarene Church in DeKalb.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Tom Siebalt of Mount Morris, Rev. Terry (Linda) Soltow of Belvedere, Tim (Ellen) Moser of DeKalb, Tracy (Ida Keller) Moser of Cortland, Trent (Kristen) Moser of Cortland; daughter-in-law, Pat Moser of DeKalb; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Eldon Moser of Dixon; sister, Beverly Diehl of Grand Detour; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son, Todd in 2013.



The Funeral Service be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Terry Soltow officiating, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 following services. Private Family Burial will be Tuesday, July 2 at Grand Detour Cemetery in Grand Detour Township, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kenneth G. Moser Memorial Fund, addressed to the Moser Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 2, 2019