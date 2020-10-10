Kenneth J. Kreitinger
Born: April 3, 1947
Died: October 7, 2020
Kenneth J. Kreitinger died at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 7th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Ken was born April 3, 1947 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Kenneth and Mildred Kreitinger. He graduated from Earlville High School and briefly attended Northern Illinois University. Ken was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1967 and served two years in Germany. He worked for many years as a product planner for AG Communications in Genoa.
One of Ken's greatest enjoyments was attending all of his grandchildren's numerous activities despite however far he had to travel. Ken was an avid fisherman and spent much of his summers on the waters of Lake Wisconsin and enjoyed gathering with his many friends to cheer on the Chicago sports teams. He also enjoyed hosting family gatherings where he would display his many talents of frying the fish he caught, popping his famous popcorn, and his homemade wine.
Ken will be fondly remembered as a loyal friend, generous grandfather, supportive father, and devoted husband. He is survived by his mother Mildred Kreitinger, wife Donna Kreitinger, daughter Kim (Eric Preston) Kreitinger, step-daughters Jennifer Bardoner, Sandy (Duke) Mitchell, and Mindy (Brian Lavender) Mason. Ken was a proud grandfather to Anders Preston, Darien Bardoner, Kiearah and Hawk Mitchell, and Brycen Lavender.
Ken was preceded in death by father Kenneth B. Kreitinger.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Serenity Hospice and Home for their compassionate care during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Walleyes for Tomorrow Organization. Checks can be sent to 224 Auburn Street P.O. Box 1556, Fond du Lac Wisconsin 54936.
There will be an open walk through visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 on Monday, October 12th at Slater - Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135. A private family ceremony will follow.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced according to the Illinois Public Health guidelines.
