Kenneth J. Kreitinger
1947 - 2020
Kenneth J. Kreitinger

Born: April 3, 1947

Died: October 7, 2020

Kenneth J. Kreitinger died at his home surrounded by his loving family on October 7th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Ken was born April 3, 1947 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Kenneth and Mildred Kreitinger. He graduated from Earlville High School and briefly attended Northern Illinois University. Ken was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1967 and served two years in Germany. He worked for many years as a product planner for AG Communications in Genoa.

One of Ken's greatest enjoyments was attending all of his grandchildren's numerous activities despite however far he had to travel. Ken was an avid fisherman and spent much of his summers on the waters of Lake Wisconsin and enjoyed gathering with his many friends to cheer on the Chicago sports teams. He also enjoyed hosting family gatherings where he would display his many talents of frying the fish he caught, popping his famous popcorn, and his homemade wine.

Ken will be fondly remembered as a loyal friend, generous grandfather, supportive father, and devoted husband. He is survived by his mother Mildred Kreitinger, wife Donna Kreitinger, daughter Kim (Eric Preston) Kreitinger, step-daughters Jennifer Bardoner, Sandy (Duke) Mitchell, and Mindy (Brian Lavender) Mason. Ken was a proud grandfather to Anders Preston, Darien Bardoner, Kiearah and Hawk Mitchell, and Brycen Lavender.

Ken was preceded in death by father Kenneth B. Kreitinger.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Serenity Hospice and Home for their compassionate care during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Walleyes for Tomorrow Organization. Checks can be sent to 224 Auburn Street P.O. Box 1556, Fond du Lac Wisconsin 54936.

There will be an open walk through visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 on Monday, October 12th at Slater - Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135. A private family ceremony will follow.

Facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced according to the Illinois Public Health guidelines.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
4 entries
October 9, 2020
Got to know Ken during my time in Genoa (1993 to 2001) ,when we worked for Sherry Barnes. He was a good coworker and friend. My sympathies go out to his wife and family, he will be missed by all who new him.
Thomas Wertz
Coworker
October 9, 2020
It made me so sad to hear of Ken’s passing. Condolences to all of his family
Ruthann Garcia
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathies to the families. May Ken Rest In Peace!
Cindy Gutsch
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Donna and families, my heartfelt condolences at your loss. It is not easy losing a spouse, I wish you peace and lots of good memories.
Karen Scherer-Noftz
Friend
