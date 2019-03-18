Kenneth John Clarner



Born: July 30, 1930



Died: March 11, 2019



Kenneth John Clarner, "Ken", age 88, passed away peacefully in his home on March 11 surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born July 30, 1930 in Clare, IL to Edward and Eleanor (Shott) Clarner, raised in Sycamore, IL, and graduated from Sycamore High School in 1949. Kenneth married Norma J. (Mathey) Clarner on April 6, 1956 in Sycamore, IL. Ken loved spending time with his family and friends playing cards, Pinochle being his favorite. In their younger years, he and Norma would spend their time square dancing and traveling the globe. Kenneth lived his life to the fullest, embracing every day as a new one, enjoying every step, cherishing every breath, loving every moment that God granted him.



Kenneth was enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and stationed in Germany for 3 years. Kenneth was a lifetime member of The VFW #5768 of Sycamore, The American Legion #14 of Flora, and The Moose Lodge in Flora. He is also a member of The First United Methodist Church of Flora. Ken attended Barber College and barbered from 1954 until 2016. In 1970 the family moved to Flora, IL where they purchased the Starr Hotel and operated it until 1983 where he barbered in the lobby. Kenneth received the Special Recognition Award from the Flora Chamber of Commerce in 2015 in appreciation of his 45 years of business in Flora. He also worked for the B&O and CSX Railroad for 17 years.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Norma J. (Mathey) Clarner; their 4 children, Richard Clarner (Linda) of Evansville, IN, Ronald Clarner (Della) of Oglesby, Nannette Richards (Bruce) of Flora, and Jodi Pride (Brian) of Flora; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Alice McMillan and 1 brother, Robert Clarner of Sycamore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceding Ken in death were his parents; 1 brother: Walter "Bud" Clarner; 4 sisters: Carolyn "Tudie" Davis, Marilyn Quitno, Betty Mathey, and Sally Clarner.



Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Ken are invited to the Frank & Bright Funeral Home, 500 N. Main Street, Flora, IL 62839 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation hours will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Flora, IL, in Elmwood Cemetery, with military honors presented.



Online guestbook available at: www.frankandbright.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary