Kenneth L. Sanderson
Born: February 27, 1928; in Waterman, IL
Died: July 26, 2020; in Leland, IL
Kenneth L. Sanderson, 92, of Leland, IL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born February 27, 1928 in Waterman, IL, the son of Kenneth LaVerne and Clarice (Jacobson) Sanderson. He married Teresa Fraher on December 26, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Loretto, IL. Kenneth was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland. He was a proud member of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. Kenneth was also a member of the Leland American Legion, he was a prior Boy Scout Leader, Little League coach. He farmed in the Leland area all his life.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children, Jerry (Lisa) Sanderson of Peoria, IL, Edward (Cynthia) Sanderson of Ottawa, IL, Irene Sanderson of Sycamore, IL, and Patricia (Scott) Farrell of Genoa, IL; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, with Pastor Trudy Foote officiating. Burial will follow at Leland Cemetery in rural Leland. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the church in Leland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice
