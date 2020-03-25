|
Kenneth R. Budoff
Born: March 15, 1932; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Kenneth R. Budoff, 88, of Sycamore, formerly of Genoa and Schaumburg passed away late Sunday night March 22, 2020, at Bethany Rehab in DeKalb.
He was born March 15, 1932, in Chicago the son of Harry and Olga (Dehn) Budoff. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War serving in Germany.
On June 30, 1956, he married Corinne P. Hoger at the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Chicago. They resided in Schaumburg for 35 years before moving to Genoa in 2001. He moved to the Grand Victoria in Sycamore 3 years ago. Ken had worked for Western Electric and then Illinois Bell as a computer programmer. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Burlington and formerly of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg.
Surviving are his four children, Cynthia (Steve) Ninow, Tim Budoff, Ronald Budoff, and Nadine (Paul) Bednarek; 6 grandchildren, Tiffany Budoff, Amber (Josh) Kubiak, Tim Jr. (Nadia) Budoff, Amanda (Jay) Elkinton, Kailey and Ben Bednarek; 6 great-grandchildren, Claire, Rowan, Olivia, Tommy, June & Blair; a brother, Donald (the late Karen) Budoff.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Corinne on Feb. 27, 2014.
Due to the virus situation, Funeral Services at St. John Lutheran Church are private. Burial will follow with Military Honors at the Genoa Cemetery.
There is no public visitation.
Please omit flowers, memorial contributions in Ken?s name may be directed to the or the Lupus Foundation.
To express online condolences please visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020