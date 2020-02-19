|
|
Kenneth Klotz
Born: October 9, 1933
Died: December 16, 2019
Kenneth "Kenny" R. Klotz, 86 of Rockford, IL died on Dec.16, 2019. He was born on Oct. 9, 1933.
Ken grew up on a farm near Hinckley, IL. In 1953, he married Juanita Johnson. They had six children and lived in Leland and Genoa, IL. Ken also lived many years in Stanwood, IA.
Ken was a farmer and hauled livestock to Chicago. He also drove truck for CRST of Cedar Rapids, IA. He ran a chuck wagon at auctions, had a lawn care business and was a handyman.
Surviving Ken are his children, Sid (Sue) of Texas; Kevin(Esther) of DeKalb; Roger(Shirley) of Rockford; Rodney (Kathy) of Davis Junction; Terry(Mary H) of Kaneville; Kris McDonald(Dave E) of Texas; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and special friend, Grace Hines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Stella; two brothers, Sheldon and Harley; and two wives, Juanita and Elizabeth.
Condolences may be mailed to 5733 State Route 38, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020