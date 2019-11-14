|
Kenneth Roger Hintzsche
Born: October 7, 1933
Died: November 11, 2019
Kenneth Roger Hintzsche of DeKalb, IL passed away at the Northwestern-Kishwaukee Hospital on Monday, November 11, 2019 with his family at his side. Kenneth was born October 7, 1933 to Louis Charles and Alberta Lynde Hintzsche at the Haish Hospital in DeKalb. He lived most of his childhood on the family farm on Keslinger Rd, attending and graduating from the Maple Park schools.
He met the love of his life, Doris Rote of Sycamore, while attending a high school basketball game, then further impressed her as he skated skillfully backward at the Fargo skating rink. He and Doris were married on May 10, 1952 and began raising their family.
As a young adult, Ken was a grain farmer with his dad. He and his brother, Richard, expanded the farming operation to include raising livestock. In 1962, while delivering a load of grain to be ground for feed at the A. H. Wittry elevator south of Maple Park in Troxel, Ken and Rich were propositioned by Mr. Wittry: "Boys, I have an offer you shouldn't refuse." They didn't refuse the offer, thus Ken and Rich went into business together. They built the business to include grain marketing and storage, pelleted feed, liquid fertilizer, seed, and petroleum. Ken and Rich were innovative in their thinking, kind and loyal to their customers, and treated their employees like family. Under their example and guidance, along with their sons and nephews joining the business, the Hintzsche Companies flourished and expanded for 52 years.
Ken was hard-working yet an affectionate father to five children. We children remember "piling-on" when he came home from a long day, then after a few moments of joy and pandemonium, Dad instructing us to go and play so he could have "adult time" with Mom. A favorite family memory is all seven of us loading into the car, with the kids all cleaned up and in pajamas, making a supper run to Dog 'n Suds on east Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Saturday nights were sacred date nights for Ken and Doris for many years. We children always helped them out by polishing shoes, getting ready for bed, and promising to be good for the babysitter while they were gone. Responsibility was instilled in us by our parents having us join 4-H and having chores on the farm or in the home.
Family was very important to Ken for two reasons: He loved his brothers, sisters, and out-laws, along with having almost a score of kids all making noise and playing together; and it was cheap entertainment at a time when young family finances were limited! Ken was a very astute financial observer who led his children and grandchildren by example and allegory. Even until later in life, you would find manual calculations of numbers written in pencil along the margins of newspapers and scraps of paper sitting around his chair. He told many stories and morals about being responsible for our actions and financial resources. He and Doris literally "put their money where their mouth is" by opening and contributing annually to a stock market account for each grandchild for several years.
Ken loved music. He was always singing or quoting lyrics to his favorite songs, which gravitated towards what we would now call "classical country" i.e. George Jones, Johnny, Willie, Hank, Waylon, Merle and the like. Elvis was a favorite too. He learned enough banjo to play many of his favorites, and so many early family nights were filled with all singing songs and laughing as we made up new words for old classics.
Ken and Doris enjoyed a dynamic social life through a network of wonderful friends which kept expanding over the years. A highlight of their adventures together were the 90-day world cruises---yes, for two consecutive years! For many years they also enjoyed travelling with their close friends to bring in the New Year at various destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean islands. Ken was a long-time member of the Maple Park Lions Club, recently earning the Melvin Jones Fellowship honor, the highest honor bestowed by the Lions Club International Foundation.
An inviolate family event each summer was the family vacation to Cass Lake, MN. For well over 50 years, this was the highlight and focal point for being together as family, especially as the children grew and had their own kids. Ken was an avid fisherman of Cass Lake, always angling for that elusive Muskie, which to this day still remains somewhere in the depths...
Ken was a VFR pilot and loved the challenge and joy of flying. Over his adult life he owned and piloted two Cessna Centurions, carrying on the aviator legacy from his Uncle Herman while passing his love for aviation on to his sons and grandsons.
Watching television was a favorite pastime of Ken's. The Chicago Bulls and Bears were not to be missed, even through their ups and downs. He kept his connections to agribusiness through agricultural and financial shows. And the political scene provided entertainment and fodder for passionate discussions amongst family and friends.
Ken had an amazing memory. Many times family members would come to him to verify facts, dates and people. This would usually lead into him telling or retelling stories- stories that will now go untold, but live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved Ken.
Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Louie and Alberta, brothers Robert and Richard and granddaughter, Karen Thompson. Those of his generation surviving him are his wife, Doris, sister Lauryce Weydert, and sister-in-law, Joan Hintzsche. Those carrying on Ken's legacy include his children: Sue (Jerry) Thompson, Kay (Jerry) Loch, Roger (Wendi), Deb (Dallas) Peters and Kenn (Donna), plus nine grandchildren and an ever-expanding flock of great-grandchildren (currently numbered at 8).
A public visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Finch Funeral Home located at 310 Oak Street in DeKalb, IL. There will be a private service for family following the visitation. Cremation has been provided by Finch Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated in Ken's name for Safe Passage of DeKalb County. (www.safepassagedv.org). Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019