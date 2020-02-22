|
|
Kenneth W. Wiese
Born: August 8, 1966; in Sycamore, IL
Died: February 17, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Kenneth W. Wiese, 53, of Sycamore, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 17, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington with his family at his side.
He was born Aug. 8, 1966 in Sycamore the son of Carlton and Kathleen "Kathy" (Turk) Wiese. Ken was a member of the 1984 Class of Burlington Central High School and a 1988 graduate of Illinois State University. He had been employed as a purchasing manager for NIU for the past year. He was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sycamore and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a loving father to four boys, Ryan, Nicholas, and twins Zachary & Nolan Wiese. Also surviving are his father, Carlton (Mary Ellen) Wiese; a sister, Janet (Brian) Paulsen; nieces, Sophia & Alexandra Paulsen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
He is preceded is death by his mom, Kathy in 2000; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 21, between 12 Noon and 4 PM at St. Mary's Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore.
Donations in memory of Ken can be directed to Catholic Charities, PO Box 7044 Rockford, IL 61125
The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info (847)683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020