Born: August 23rd, 1958

Died: November 20, 2019

Kenton Beach, 61 of Ogle County passed away Nov 20, 2019 from a long time illness.

"Kenton, my love, my life, my everything. You have earned your wings and are now standing at heaven's gate. As I look up to you and you down to me I want just one more day with you....to tell you good bye, kiss you, and see your sweet sweet smile."

You're beloved Wife

Kenton was born August 23rd, 1958 to Jacque and Bill Beach of Kingston IL, he has 4 brothers, 1 sister and wife Pam of 40 years, Many Aunts, Uncle and cousins who will miss him but he will never be forgotten.

Kenton's ashes will be spread at his favorite place this spring with a small private gathering.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help cover costs at any Resource Bank. The account will be under Pam Beach,
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
