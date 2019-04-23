Home

Cooper-Quiram Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
(815) 784-2518
Kevin Bacon Obituary
Kevin D. Bacon

Born: October 11, 1957; in Mt. Vernon, IL

Died: April 13, 2019; in Kingston, IL

Kevin D. Bacon, 61, of Kingston, passed away at home on April 13, 2019. The son of Walter and Jo Anne (Hicks) Bacon, he was born on October 11, 1957, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Kevin worked for the city of Englewood, Colorado, for 33 years, retiring in February of 2018. He began the Kingston, Illinois - "Remember When..." Facebook page and will always be known as the Bacon Family historian.

Kevin was loved and will be missed by his sister, Becky (Gary) Greer; and brothers, Steve (Eileen), David, Randy, and Gerald Bacon; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and beloved dog, Alejandro.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mayfield Cemetery in Sycamore at 11:00 AM, with the Rev. Jackie Wills of Kingston UMC officiating. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held after the graveside on Saturday at the Friendship Center, 120 Main Street, Kingston, from 1-4 PM.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Cooper-Quiram Chapel, Genoa. To share a memory or leave a condolence visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
