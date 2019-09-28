|
Kevin E. Richmond
Born: October 14, 1958; in Rochelle, IL
Died: September 26, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Kevin E. Richmond, 60, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born October 14, 1958 in Rochelle, the son of Larry and Connie (Gilbert) Richmond. He married Sabina Ziegler on September 5, 1987 in DeKalb.
Kevin worked as a machinist at GE for 37 years. He developed many close friendships and had many fond memories of his co-workers. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sabina Richmond of Rochelle; son, Zachary Richmond of Rochelle; mother, Connie Richmond of Rochelle; brother, Todd Richmond of Rochelle; and sister, Cathy (Tom) Sampson of Florida.
Cremation care has been provided. A celebration of life will be from 4-6 P.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St. in Rochelle. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019