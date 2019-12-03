Home

Kevin Michael Ambrozewski

Kevin Michael Ambrozewski Obituary
Kevin Michael Ambrozewski

Born: July 11, 1962; in New Orleans, LA

Died: November 28, 2019; in Janesville, WI

Kevin Michael Ambrozewski (57), of Poplar Grove, IL peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.

He was born July 11, 1962 in New Orleans, LA. to Arthur and Genevieve Ambrozewski. He was the youngest of seven children and known as the "baby" of the family. In 1965 his family moved to Chicago, IL.

He was educated and trained as a licensed HVAC Journeyman for the Chicago Pipefitters Local 597. He was a devoted dad to his kids Kevin and Melissa, who were his pride and joy. He married his best friend and love of his life, Patsy Beil on July 10, 2004. He retired in 2014 from Admiral Mechanical Services and dedicated his remaining time enjoying things that made him happy which included his family, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his two grandkids Stella and Kevin.

Kevin has joined his dad, Arthur E Ambrozewski Sr; sister, Veronica Randazzo and brother, Kenneth Ambrozewski in heaven.

Kevin is survived by his loving family: his mom, Genevieve May Ambrozewski, Picayune MS; wife of 15 years, Patsy Ambrozewski, Poplar Grove, IL; son, Kevin M Ambrozewski Jr., Rockford, IL; daughter, Melissa M Ambrozewski, Sycamore, IL; granddaughter, Stella R Palmer and grandson, Kevin M Ambrozewski III. He is also survived by four siblings, Arthur "Butch" (Milene) Ambrozewski Jr., Kenner LA; Lani (Mike) Turck, Carriere, MS; Sharyn (Conrad) Robichaux, Picayune, MS and Cynthia (Joe) Geske, Waco, TX. In addition, he will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6 at 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, December 7 at 10:00-11:00 am at Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W Main St., Genoa, IL.

Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am at Slater-Butala Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7 and officiated by Senior Pastor Keith Manley of Grace Family Church, Rockford, IL.

All are welcome to come and celebrate Kevin's life.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

In 2020, Kevin will have his final wish granted to be at rest in the Wyoming Tetons.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
