Kevin Ambrozewski
Kevin Michael Ambrozewski (57), of Poplar Grove, IL peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 6 at 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, December 7 at 10:00-11:00 am at Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W Main St., Genoa, IL.

Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am at Slater-Butala Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7.

All are welcome to come and celebrate Kevin's life.

In 2020, Kevin will have his final wish granted to be at rest in the Wyoming Tetons.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
